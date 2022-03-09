SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” S. Yurcich, 89, passed away Tuesday evening March 8, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Yurcich was born March 20, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late Ignatius and Mary (Krizancic) Yurcich.

A 1951 graduate of Farrell High School,

For many years, Jack worked as a welder at the National Casting Division of Midland-Ross Corp., Sharon. He later worked as a client coordinator for the ARC of Mercer Co.

Jack was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, and formerly an active member of St. Ann’s Church, Farrell, where he dedicated countless hours volunteering.

Jack loved being active in his children’s lives and the community. Throughout the years, he actively volunteered for the Hickory Little League program and later at the Hickory High School concession stand during varsity sporting events.

He was also a member of the Hickory VFW, Post 6166, Hermitage.

A dedicated husband and father, Jack loved taking family vacations to Ocean City, Maryland. His greatest treasure in life was his family, especially his grandchildren, all of whom he adored.

His wife of 59 years, Mary Yurcich, whom he married October 10, 1959, passed away October 1, 2018.

Jack is survived by a daughter, Julie (Edgar) Riley, Elyria, Ohio; two sons, Craig Yurcich (Jennifer), Nutley, New Jersey and Brian Yurcich (Jody), Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren, Maggie and Sarah Riley and Jude, Luke, Shannon and Jack Yurcich.

Besides his parents and wife, Jack was preceded in death by two brothers, Mickey and Joey and six sisters, Mamie, Annie, Barbie, Katie, Becky and Frannie.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2022 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.