BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Ziemianski, 63, of Highland Heights, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic-Hillcrest Hospital, Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

John was born November 5, 1958, in Boardman, Ohio, a son of the late John P. and JoAnn (Massaro) Ziemianski.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Youngstown State University. He was a member of the engineering honor society, Tai Beta Pi, since 1981.

He retired following a 30-year career with The Timken Company, where he was a supply chain risk manager. Following his retirement, John worked in a similar position for CGN Global Consultants, Chicago, Illinois.

John was Catholic, volunteered for many organizations and was dearly loved by his family.

He will be forever known for his selflessness and the love he had for his family. John was very active by playing sports, walking and exploring the outdoors. In addition to his appreciation for nature, he was an avid sports fan and enjoyed traveling. John was a hard worker and technology enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Karen (Shernisky), whom he married March 20, 1982; their three children, Laura Ziemianski, Highland Heights, Michael Ziemianski, College Park, Maryland and Caroline Ziemianski, Erie, Pennsylvania and one grandchild, Jackson Little, Erie, Pennsylvania. Also surviving is his brother ,Robert Ziemianski, Youngstown, Ohio; his sister-in-law, Renee Emerich and her husband, William, Hermitage, Pennsylvania; his brother-in-law, Tom Shernisky, Greenville, Pennsylvania and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his in-laws, Thomas and Norma (Messett) Shernisky and his brother-in-law, Terry Shernisky.

If interested in memorial contributions, the family suggests his favorite organization of which he spent the most time volunteering to be directed to Habitat for Humanity at habitat.org or the charity of your choice.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be Tuesday, at 12:00 Noon, in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.