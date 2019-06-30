John J. Fuqua Obituary

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of John J. Fuqua, 75, of New Castle, announces his passing which took place on Friday morning, June 28, 2019.

Mr. Fuqua was born February 19, 1944, in Amherst County, Virginia, a son of the late Edward and Carleen Rose Fuqua.

He was a 1962 graduate of Union High School, where he excelled in athletics. John went on to play semi-professional football and basketball.

He retired from the New Castle Foundry, following many years of employment.

John was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church, New Castle, where he served as an usher.

He was also a member of Challenges on Aging, Neshannock Township.

He is survived by two daughters, Tessa Adelekan and Johnnal Fuqua; five sons, Derek Fuqua, Trenton Fuqua, Brian Thompson, John Fuqua, II and Terry Fuqua; a stepson, Lamont Taylor; a sister, Bertha (Bernard) Davis, of New Castle and a brothers, James “Buster” (Diane) Fuqua, of New Castle. Also left to cherish his memory are 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, the former Lorraine Taylor and a brother, Joseph Ward Fuqua.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday, July 2 in Second Baptist Church, 537 Bell Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101.

A Home Going Celebration will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 in the church, with Rev. Norman H. Hunt, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, New Castle.

Funeral arrangements handled bu J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.