John I. Trimble, Shenango Township, PA

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John I. Trimble, 89, of Shenango Township, passed away Thursday evening, September 16, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Trimble was born March 25, 1932, in New Castle, a son of the late Edward and Dorothy (Schweikert) Trimble.

He was a 1950 graduate of Shenango High School, where he was the class valedictorian.

Following high school, John honorably served in the U.nited States Army in the military band.

John was a member of St. Joseph the Worker-Holy Spirit Parish.

He was also a member of the Polish Falcons of America and Coin Club, all in New Castle.

A fan of music, he was a talented piano and trumpet player. John also loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting and camping. He took his family on a yearly trip to Canada, where he looked forward to fishing. In his later years, he and his friends would ride mopeds several miles a day while camping at Pymatuning State Park, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

A hard-working man, John always put his family first. He was proud that he built the home where he raised his family. In all his years, he never missed an opportunity to attend his children’s activities and admired videos of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His beloved wife of 68 years, the former Mary Lou Munnell, whom he married on August 2, 1952 and passed away on August 11, 2020.

He is survived by a daughter, Lori Mort and her husband, Douglas, of Shenango Township; a son, J. Edward Trimble and his wife, Sharon, of Neshannock Township; two grandchildren, Brittney (Chris) Farrell, Jared Trimble and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Asher and Levi Farrell.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by a daughter, J. Lynn Trimble and a brother, Earl Trimble.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, in St. Vitus Catholic Church-Holy Spirit Parish, 910 South Mercer Street, New Castle, with Father Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Mount Herman Union Cemetery, New Castle.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the J. Lynn Trimble Memorial Scholarship Fund, care of Thiel College, 75 College Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125 or Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 108, New Castle, PA 16105.

