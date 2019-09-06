John I. Pilipovich, Jr., Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John I. Pilipovich, Jr., 72, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Pilipovich was born April 23, 1947, in Sharon, a son of the late John I. Pilipovich, Sr. and Marjorie (Clune) Pilipovich.

He attended St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School and was a 1965 graduate of Farrell High School.

He was a member of the boy scouts as a child and served in the U.S. Army as a dental specialist during the Vietnam War.

John was a member of the Teamsters for various freight companies and also the United Steel Workers Union while he worked at Wheatland Tube as a straightener feeder.

John was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

He was a member of the Shenango Valley VFW, Post 1338, Sharon.

John loved to socialize and looked forward to getting together with his classmates once a month. He enjoyed going to car shows and watching the Barrett-Jackson car auction on television. John also liked golf, tennis and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Nodge, whom he married June 1, 1968; a daughter, Carrie Cimperman and her husband, Len, of Clinton, Pennsylvania; two sons, Michael Pilipovich of Sharon and Todd Pilipovich and his wife, Breanna, of Braceville, Ohio; eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, Sophia on the way. He is also survived by a sister, Cheryl Jackson and her husband, Leroy, of Las Vegas, Nevada and an aunt, Norma Husnick of Brookfield, Ohio.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Mercer County Vietnam Era Veterans Association, Inc., PO Box 381, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of the Mass, Monday, September 9, in St. Anthony’s Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be Noon Monday, September 9, in the church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.