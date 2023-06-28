HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John I. Barr, Jr., 76, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 27, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Barr was born on November 16, 1946, in Brookville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John and Genevieve (Rehrick) Barr.

He was educated in Brookville and Meadville, Pennsylvania and was a 1965 graduate of the former Academy High School, Erie, Pennsylvania. He also studied Electrical Engineering at DeVry Institute, Erie.

John was employed for more than 44 years at General Electric. He began his career working on the floor of the Erie plant and later became an instructor and foreman. In 1983, he transferred to the Grove City, Pennsylvania location, where he retired as a business manager in 2009.

He was also a member of G.E., ELFUN Society, a charitable organization. John loved going on cruises with his wife and taking casino trips. He was also an avid scholar of martial arts and earned his black belt in Kōdōkan Goshin Jutsu. Above all, he deeply loved and is loved by his family, and he cherished spending time with them.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Thompson, whom he married on March 26, 1971; a daughter, Jessica Hunt (Edward), Holly Springs, North Carolina; three sons, Michael Barr, Daniel Barr (Nicole) of Grove City and Stephen Barr of Pittsburgh; a daughter-in-law, Tracy Barr of Grove City; three grandchildren, Delaney, Coldan and Zachary Barr and six sisters, Louise Barr, Alexa Menosky (Dennis) both of Erie, Jane Bordo (Dave) of St. Petersburg, Florida, Betty Collins (Paul) of North East, Pennsylvania and Darlene and Mary Barr, both of Erie.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a brother, Homer Barr.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association, at www.Heart.org.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until Noon, Monday, July 3, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be at Noon, Monday, July 3, 2023 in the funeral home, with Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

