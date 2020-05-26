John H. Stoner, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John H. “Jack” Stoner, 78, of New Castle passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.

Jack was born June 18, 1941, in New Castle, a son of the late T. John and Elizabeth (Doloughan) Stoner.

He was a lifelong area resident and 1959 graduate of New Castle High School.

He married his beloved wife of 59 years, the former Judith A. List, February 24, 1961 and she survives at home.

He retired from Blair Strip Steel in New Castle, where he had worked as a roller for 40 years. Following retirement, Jack worked part time for Richardson Cooling Systems, also in New Castle.

A devout Christian, Jack was an active member of First Assembly of God Church, Neshannock Township, where he participated in the men’s prayer group and Teen Challenge for many years.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, he also loved and collected classic muscle cars and enjoyed going to car shows with his wife. Above all else, Jack was a family man and loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Julie (David) Gaibis; a son, Jeffrey “Stoney” (Hope) Stoner, all of New Castle; two sisters, Betty Jane (Bernard) Seiler and Marilyn (David) Solomon; three grandchildren, Nikki (Ian) Rose, Jeffrey (Joanna) Stoner and Lucas Ransom; two step grandchildren, Chad (Janelle) Carey and Amber Carey.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Richardson; two brothers, William and G. Robert Stoner.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, May 29 at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 111 W Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Funeral service will be immediately follow at 5:00 p.m., in the funeral home with Reverend Pete Squillo, officiating.

Interment: Castle View Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.