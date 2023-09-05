CONWAY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John H. Mulcahy, 49, of Conway, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 4, 2023.

John was born on April 23, 1974, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a son of Hugh H. and Linda (Latsko) Mulcahy.

He graduated from Freedom Area High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering and Applied Science from the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, California.

John was of the Catholic faith and rode his bike to attend daily Mass.

He is survived by his parents, of Conway; three siblings, Anne Cordes and her husband Christopher, Beaver, Pennsylvania, Joseph Mulcahy and his wife Corrie, and Julie Rose Mulcahy, all of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; three nieces, Julie Anne Hardin and her husband Alex, and Grace and Hope Cordes; a great-niece, Lily Rose; and his maternal grandmother, of whom he was a co-caregiver, Rose Latsko, Farrell.

John was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Thomas Latsko; and his paternal grandparents, Hugh and Ruth Mulcahy.

Calling hour will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Friday September 8, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.