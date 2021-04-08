John G. Wassil, Jr., M.D., Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John G. Wassil, Jr., M.D., 82, formerly of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in St. Norbert’s Hospice Care, Pittsburgh.

Dr. Wassil was born April 29, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late John G. and Susan Grace (Heutsche) Wassil, Sr.

He attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Sharon High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Indiana, where he was on the fencing team and in the Monogram Club for student athletes.

Following graduation, he honorably served in the US Army.

Upon his discharge, he continued his education at Albany (New York) Medical School, completing his medical degree. He then completed a specialized residency, becoming a licensed Ear, Nose and Throat Physician.

He successfully owned and operated an E.N.T. practice in Sharon for many years, retiring in 2017.

Throughout his professional career, Dr. Wassil remained involved in many aspects of the medical community. He actively served on the board of directors for the following organizations: the Behavioral Health Commission, Drug and Alcohol/Mental Health, MCAR, and Physicians Independent Practice Association of Mercer County. Additionally, he served as Division Chief for the Department of Otolaryngology of Sharon Regional Health Systems, and was a member of several medical societies, most notably The American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.

John was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

His wife, the former Carol Anne Hogan, whom he married July 29, 1967, passed away May 1, 2003.

He is survived by a daughter, Susan (Colin) McDonald, Pittsburgh; two sons, James Wassil and his fiancé Kristin Nawoczenski, of San Francisco, California and Michael (Jessica) Wassil, of Ninevah, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Brennan, Ethan, Cameron, Clayton, Matthew and Mark Wassil, and Madeline, Michael and Ellie McDonald; and a brother, Nick (Roxanne) Wassil, of Phoenix, Arizona.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by a son, John G. Wassil, III, M.D.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Carol H. Wassil Academic Scholarship Fund, C/O the Community Foundation of Western PA and Eastern OH, 7 West State St., Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2250 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

