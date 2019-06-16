John G. “Sonny” Meszaros Obituary

JAMESTOWN, PA (MyValleyTributes) – John G. “Sonny” Meszaros, 82, of Jamestown, formerly of Sharon, passed away at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.

Mr. Meszaros was born November 29, 1936, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Elva (Myers) Meszaros.

He was a 1955 graduate of Sharon High School and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Sonny retired as the City of Sharon’s “Greatest” firefighter after 20 years of service and loved WORKING on his lifelong real estate investments and rental houses.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Bonita “Bonnie” E. Archer, whom he married September 26, 1987; four children, twins, John P. Meszaros of Miami Beach, Florida and Jerry Meszaros of Sharon, Karen Meszaros of Sharpsville and David Meszaros (Christy Powell) also of Sharon; five grandchildren, Erica Meszaros (Jim Herriott), Shelby Dailey, Emily Dailey, Zach Meszaros and Eli Meszaros and three great-grandsons, Lucas Herriott, Asher Herriott and Xavier Chaffee. He also leaves a brother, Ernest Meszaros (Ruth) of Clark; a sister, Cheryl Faylo (Ed) of Sharon; two sisters-in-law, Katie Meszaros of South Pymatuning Township and Donna Lee (Gary) of Maui, Hawaii; a brother-in-law, Dan Archer (Sandy) of Hubbard, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by a brother, Gary “Moe” Meszaros and a sister, Delores Green (Jack).

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul’s Home, 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or Best Friends Animal Society at www.bestfriends.org.

In keeping with Sonny’s wishes, there are no calling hours or service.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

