John “Fred” Farrimond, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Fred” Farrimond, 79, of Sharon, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Farrimond was born June 3, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late John “Red” and Gladys Farrimond.

He was a 1959 graduate of West Middlesex High School. Fred studied pre-law at Theil College, Greenville and earned his bachelor’s degree in telecommunications from Youngstown State University in 1990. While at YSU, he completed a six-month internship with WBBW radio and worked for the campus radio station, WUGS.

Fred worked as a taxi driver and eventually started his own taxi service, “Dependable Taxi,” serving the Shenango Valley area. In 1990, he and his wife moved to Las Vegas, where he was employed as a dispatcher for three repossession companies.

An avid reader, he oftentimes finished a book the day he started reading it. He also liked music, listening and watching the television and was a fan of the Miami Dolphins.

He is survived by his wife, the former Corilee Wright, whom he married September 12, 1987; a daughter, Amber Norris and her husband Romero, of Farrell; a step-daughter Tammie Cates and her husband Rick, of Shelley, Idaho; three step-sons, Ed Sorg, of Salem, Ohio, Patrick Henry Sorg and his wife Lisa, of Hermitage and Charles Sorg and his wife Sharon, of Pulaski; a grandchild, D’Andre Norris and ten step-grandchildren, Brittni Fruehstorfer, Larissa, Kylee, Devin, Amanda, Renee, Josh and Jessica Sorg, and Rachelle, Coradawn and Justin Cates.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a grandson, Romero Norris, II and a sister, Jean Scheetz.

In keeping with Fred’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

