John Francis Keaveny, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Francis Keaveny, of Sharon, left to go home to his heavenly family on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Hope Center Memory Care. He was 51.

Johnny was born August 15, 1968, in Sharon, a son of the late Maurice P. Keaveny and Patricia J. Keaveny. He was one of seven children.

Johnny was born with Down Syndrome but his parents and siblings did not let that slow him down. His parents knew with early intervention that the possibilities for his growth and lifelong experiences were boundless.

When he was two years old, he attended Crippled Children’s Center of Mercer County. Later, he attended Wengler Elementary School and West Hill Elementary School in Sharon.

At the age of 21 he was employed by MCAR (an employment opportunity for adults with special needs). John worked there for 24 years and touched many lives and developed numerous friendships.

John attended St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sharon, where he served as an altar boy.

He participated in Special Olympics and enjoyed square dancing, bowling, bocci, boy scouts, musical shows, plays, movies and his favorite thing to do was to eat out at a restaurant.

After his mom passed in 2007, he and his dad became best buddies and Johnny went almost everywhere with his dad. He became his dad’s American Express card, didn’t leave home without him. Their activities were visiting family, golf, various church activities and chilling at home.

He made the transition to Georgia after the death of his dad in 2014. He remained active and enjoyed many activities through the Fayette County Rec Center such as bowling, karaoke, yoga, Zumba and particularly art classes. He played with the Miracle League of Fayette County and remained very active with friends and family. John attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church, went to Sunday School at Flat Creek Baptist Church and VBS at Fayetteville First Methodist Church. John’s firm faith made him able to connect with people of other faiths. He was a special gift from God. He adored his family and Johnny had the sweetest personality and the biggest smile. He also gave awesome hugs. He dramatically changed the lives of everyone he came in contact with. He never met a stranger.



He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Harry Sever and his newborn great-nephew, Knox Rogers.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory three brothers, Pat Keaveny (Bonnie), Mark Keaveny (Marie) and Chris Keaveny (Chrissy); three sisters, Ann Sever, Kathy Warren (Tim) and Monica Nuzzo (Craig) and numerous nieces and nephews and two great-nephews and a great-niece.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Miracle League of Fayette County at 101 Tullamore Trail, Tyrone, Georgia, 30290 or Southern Grace Hospice, www.SouthernGraceHospice.com

Calling hours will be 9:00 a.m., until the time of the service Saturday , February 8, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, in the funeral home, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.