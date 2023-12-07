NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – His life was devoted to giving rather than receiving hence, to pay tribute to a man who has always thought of others before himself.

John “Jocko” Felix of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, following an extended illness.

John was born on March 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Armando and Leona (Ross) Felix.

A 1964 graduate of New Castle High School, John also graduated from New Castle Business College and Slippery Rock University (PA) with a bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation.

John was a decorated veteran who proudly served with honor and distinction in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a recipient of Three Purple Hearts, The Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, Bronze Star, Silver Star, President’s Unit Citation, and the Navy Cross. His faith was unwavering. As designated Point-man during the Vietnam war, he prayed not for life but to be fearless in battle for his fellow soldiers and country.

John continued his dedication to service by volunteering for the Veterans of Foreign War. He served as Senior Vice- Commander of the Lawrence County Veterans Council, Loyalty Day Chairperson, and Co-Cordinator of memorial books, honoring the deceased military. He later served as coordinator of the annual Old Timers Day parade in New Castle, Pennsylvania, for the American Warriors. In addition, John served as Chief Deputy Constable for the New Castle 2nd District. John was an advocate for all people, serving one term as the President of Young Republicans and candidate for State Representative in Lawrence County.

John had a lifelong passion for serving the youth and served as the President of the Optimist Club, a volunteer organization that values all children and helps them develop to their full potential.

John retired as Parks Supervisor from the City of New Castle, managing multiple responsibilities throughout his tenure. John hired teens for summer work at the parks, teaching them the beautification of nature and the value of a good work ethic.

John was a devout catholic and a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Camillus Church, where he served as an usher until his illness. He volunteered as a religious education teacher (CCD) and was a strong presence in revitalizing the church Youth Group in the 1990s. He had a gift for incorporating his experiences into stories that taught teenagers lessons of respect, love of country, and other notable competencies necessary for our future generation. He felt so strongly about helping the youth that he started an annual fundraiser, personally visiting businesses, collecting donations, and raising money for the Youth Group for more than 20 years. Within that time period, he supported the funding of approximately $100,000, enabling financial support for faith-based activities that provided opportunities for teens to attend World Youth Day in Rome, Italy.

John’s entrepreneurial spirit prompted multiple businesses, including Jocko’s Fitness Center, Casa Di Felice Hair Gallery and Spa, The Jacqueline House of Wilmington, Conference Facility and Spa, and Felix’s Antiques. During his retirement, John continued his love for beautification, partaking in purchasing flowers and produce at Amish Auctions. He also was well-known among family members for initiating Uncle John’s Flower Boot Camp.

John also enjoyed singing, particularly harmonizing. During his teens he would sing on the street corner with friends, and later with a group known as the Lavelle’s. Later in life, he joined a collection of Doo-Wop melodies with friends and strangers alike. John’s big, bold personality always shined brightly.

His beloved wife of 33 years, the former Idamarie Dalessandro, whom he married May 19th, 1990, survives at home. They were devoted partners in business and in life.

Also surviving are his adored daughter, Jodi Lynn Felix Barros, and grandson, Antonio Cesar Barros, both of Atlanta, Georgia. John’s great joy was seeing his boy Tony, as he lovingly referred to him, play basketball and sports. He also enjoyed playing cards and spending time with him. As the last remaining family patriarch, John also had a great devotion to his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and godchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his twin brother, Armen Felix; a sister, Frances Kotyuha; and a niece, Lisa Beddingfield.

An annual scholarship will be awarded in John’s name for a child less fortunate to partake in a summer camp program.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday (12-10-23) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday (12-11-23) in St. Camillus Church, 314 W. Englewood Ave., New Castle, with Rev. Thomas J. Lewandowski, as celebrant.

Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Interment: National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA.