John F. Piccirilli, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Piccirilli, 94, of Sharon, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Piccirilli was born January 2, 1927, in Sharpsville, a son of the late Joseph and Nancy (Giannontonio) Piccirilli.

He was a 1945 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during WWII, serving from 1945 to November of 1946.

He was a member of the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon; the Catholic War Veterans and served on the Sharon Honor Guard.

John was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. He began as a coilwinder and retired upon its closing as a mounter. He was also a longtime employee of Kraynak’s, Hermitage.

John was a member of the former Church of the Sacred Heart and currently a member of St. Joseph’s Church, both in Sharon. A devout catholic, he lived by the prayer of St. Francis.

He was a humble man who received great joy from giving back to his community. He was active in the former North Sharon Fire Hall, serving as its president and ran the bingo for numerous years. For his longtime commitment to the Fire Hall, they dedicated a parking lot in his name. Additionally, John was a member and past president of the Mercer County Fireman’s Association.

John loved family gatherings and always looked forward to special occasions when everyone would be together. Many will remember him for his kindness and willingness to help others when in need. One of his favorite pastimes was listening to the Italian music shows on Sunday.

He is survived by a son, Jerry Piccirilli and his wife Kitty, of Hermitage; a brother, Rocco Piccirilli and his wife Jean, of Sharpsville and a sister-in-law, Patricia Piccirilli, of Sharpsville; six grandchildren, Joseph, Brian, Richard, Devin, Nancy and Nicole; 12 great-grandchildren, Anthony, Rocco, Giovanni, Vincenzo, Santino, Richard, Zachary, Jacob, Faith, Skyler, Brycen and Casey and one great-great-grandchild, Luka.

In addition to his parents; John was preceded in death by his wife, the former Margaret J. Zoccola, whom he married May 29, 1948; a son, Richard J. Piccirilli; two sisters, Nora Roscoe and Rose Piccirilli and two brothers, Louis and Angelo Piccirilli.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, Pa 16146; Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Avenue, Farrell, PA 16121; or Special Olympics Pa-Mercer County, 3441 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, Pa 16159.

There are no calling hours.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant. All in attendance must wear a mask.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.