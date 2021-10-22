John F. List, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John F. List, 64, of New Castle passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, following an extended illness.

Mr. List was born January 17, 1957, in New Castle, a son of the late Fred and Jessie (Kelly) List.

A lifelong resident of Hillsville, John graduated from Mohawk High School in 1975.

For 43 years, John was employed by Fleming Steel, New Castle, retiring as shop foreman in 2019.

John was of the Protestant faith and attended Victory Family Church, New Castle.

He was a member of the Mahoning Sportsman Club and enjoyed hunting and target shooting. John also enjoyed playing golf, participated in bocce league with his wife, Debbie and cooking. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

His wife, the former Deborah J. Scarnati, whom he married June 10, 2000, survives at home. Also surviving are two sons, Colt List of New Castle and Nicholas List (Heather) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; two stepsons, Michael Schuller and Randall Schuller (Bobbie), all of New Castle; a sister, Evelyn Hollandsworth (James) of Arkansas and four grandchildren, Devan and Nathan Schuller and Logan and Olivia Schuller.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 24 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 25 in the funeral home, with Pastor John Owens, officiating.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.