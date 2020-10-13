John F. Likens, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Likens, 56, of Sharon, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, in his home.

John was born February 15, 1964, in Sharon, a son of the late Thurman and Ora Jean (Bryant) Likens and attended Sharon High School.

He was employed many years at Membrane Roofers, Inc., Sharpsville.

John loved joy riding and was a collector of many things.

He is survived by two daughters; three sisters, Audrey “Gerri” Likens of Wheatland, Paula Likens, and Cathy Daniels and her husband, Ron, all of Sharon; three brothers, Thurman “Butch” Likens and his wife, Rose, of Transfer, Eugene “Jack” Likens of Sharon and Joe Likens and his wife, Connie, of Lowellville, Ohio and a brother-in-law, David Brant of Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Likens and Rosella “Midge” Brant and two brothers, Tom and Martin Likens.

All services are private.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

