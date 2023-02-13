HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John F. “Jack” Schrader, 83, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Jack was born on March 25, 1939, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John and Jane (Cassidy) Schrader.

He was a 1957 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He married the former Connie Rodocoy on July 26, 1963, in the Clarksville Methodist Church. They celebrated 59 years of Marriage.

During his lifetime, he had many interests. He was in the trucking business as an owner-operator for many years. In the 1970’s he owned the Colony Grille on New Castle Ave., Sharon. During the 1980’s he owned the Sharon Hotel on Railroad St., Sharon, where he restored more than 40 rooms. He also enjoyed being a part-time bus driver for the former Bortner Tours, S. Pymatuning Township.

Jack retired from the trucking business in 2001. He proudly maintained his vehicles, especially his Kenworth semis.

Jack was a member of the Clark Trinity United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union 261, the Sharpsville Masonic Lodge 517, which is not part of the Kedron Lodge 389, and a member of the Antique fan Collectors Association.

His favorite pastime was collecting and restoring antique desk fans, earning him the nickname “Fan Man.” He made many friends through his interest in fans, going to flea markets and fan meets held in various states. Jack also enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, Jack Schrader, Elkridge, Maryland, and Judd Schrader, Avalon, Pennsylvania; a brother-in-law, Edward A. Rodocoy and his wife Jean, Hermitage; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by a half-sister, Ruby Bradley.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, 96 Charles St., Clark, PA 16113.

Calling hours will be 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, February 16, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

