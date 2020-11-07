John E. Tomko, Hermitage, PA

HERMTAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Tomko of Hermitage received his heavenly call and passed away peacefully in the arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Sharon Regional Health System. He was 68.

Mr. Tomko was born February 22, 1952, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Helen (Lehett) Tomko.

He was a 1970 graduate of Hickory High School and earned his associate degree in Engineering from Penn State University in 1972.

John was employed as a manager at McDonald’s in Hermitage for ten years until he found work in the engineering field. He retired from Boardman Steel where he was employed as an engineer for ten years.

John was an active lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, where he sang in the Junior choir in his younger days. Later in life, he served on church council, the property committee and as an usher.

John was a man who was always laughing and would talk with anyone. He particularly enjoyed watching and playing basketball, which he did with his sons as they were growing up. He also taught his boys how to hit, throw and catch a ball and how to hold a bat.

On August 14, 1976 he married the love of his life, Cynthia A. Zabadal, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Together they enjoyed 44 years of marriage. A few years after their marriage, they were blessed with two wonderful sons, Jonathan E. Tomko and Jason E. Tomko. The proud parents wanted a bigger family and one day got the news that they were going to be grandparents. Upon hearing this news, John was the happiest person in the world. A few years later they were blessed again with a grandchild and now have two beautiful and precious grandsons, Landen and Maddex. John and his wife would attend their baseball games and proud grandpa would tell them how to play ball as he cheered them on. He did this not only in baseball, but basketball and football as well. He loved his grandsons with every fiber of his being.

He leaves to love and cherish his memory his wife, Cynthia; two sons, Jonathan E. Tomko and his wife Melissa, of Hermitage and Jason E. Tomko and his wife Hannah, of Sharon; his loved and adored grandsons, Landen and Maddex; a brother, Ronald Tomko and his wife Wendy, of Hermitage; two sisters, Diane Antel and her husband Jim, also of Hermitage, and Renee Lucas and her husband Walt, of Transfer; two nieces, Gabrielle Lucas and Jayne Kornbau and her husband Matt; a nephew, James Antel and his wife Jill; four great nieces and a great nephew.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his father- and mother-in-law, John E. and Sophie Zabadal. Until we are together again, rest in peace in God’s loving arms.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A private funeral service for family and close friends will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in the funeral home, with Rev. Donald Hake, officiating.

Interment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

