John E. Smith, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Smith, Jr., of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Gillette, Wyoming, while on a cross-country trip with his brother.

Mr. Smith was born September 23, 1946, in New Castle, a son of John E. Smith, Sr. and Bertha (French) Smith.

He was a 1964 graduate of Union High School, where he excelled as a four-sport athlete competing on the varsity football, basketball, baseball and track teams. He also competed in the Pony League World Series in the early 1960’s.

As a young man, John was employed by Youngstown Sheet and Tube. He then relocated to Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he began a career in resorts and gaming with Resorts International. John later moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he worked for Red Rock Casino for 17 years.

John is survived by a daughter, Michelle McKenna, Stonington, Connecticut; two sisters, Rebecca (James) Hilton, New Castle and Jule (Timothy) Horney, Edinburg; a brother, James D. Smith, New Castle; two grandchildren, Justin “JJ” McKenna and Gracie Carroll; two nieces, Elaine Hilton and Adrienne DiCaprio; and two nephews, James (Amy) and Michael Hilton.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sofia McKenna.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101.

“We will always carry your memory in our hearts.”

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Twp.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 12, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.