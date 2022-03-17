HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Kettering, 79, of Hermitage passed away with family at his side early Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022, following an extended illness.

Mr. Kettering was born December 30, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Yuhn) Kettering.

He was a 1960 graduate of Sharon High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964. A proud veteran, John was stationed at the Panama Canal during the Vietnam Era.

For many years, John worked as a mechanic and body work repairman for Garrett’s School Bus, Hermitage, and continued to work in that capacity when the company was acquired by the Student Transport Association, retiring in 2004.

John was of the Protestant faith.

He was a member of VFW Post 1338 and American Legion Post 299, both Sharon.

John had a lifelong passion for classic cars, particularly corvettes and had worked on restoring three of them throughout his life. He also enjoyed Sprint Car Racing at Sharon Speedway, playing Bocce and traveling, especially taking cruises with his wife, Janet. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and friends.

His wife, the former Janet Reiter, whom he married June 26, 2004, survives at home in Hermitage.

John is also survived by two daughters, Elaine Kettering of Hermitage and Janine Frey of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; three step-children, Samuel Herald of Tatamy, Pennsylvania, Joshua Herald (Erin) of Sharon and Rebecca Herald (Jon Moore) of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren; Jacob Frey and Connor, Allison, Aidan, Madison, Mila and Megan Herald and two brothers, William Kettering of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Thomas Kettering (Valerie) of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Simon Kettering.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A memorial service will be held in the funeral home. Service details and dates will be announced by the funeral home in the near future.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.