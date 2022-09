MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Pelles Sr., of Mercer passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

He was born April 15, 1938.

In keeping with John’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.