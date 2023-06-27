HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John “Corky” Costar, 72, of Hermitage passed away peacefully early Monday morning, June 26, 2023, in his home.

Corky was born November 10, 1950, in Sharon, a son of the late Sante P. “Banny” and Rose (Carine) Costar.

The son of a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army, he traveled extensively as a young child, both abroad to Europe and throughout the United States. A 1969 graduate of Farrell High School, he also attended Youngstown State University.

Corky retired from Gordon Brother’s Water, Salem, Ohio, where he had worked as a sales representative for several years. As a young man, he worked as a sales representative for Medal Distributing Company, Sharon, where he was promoted to director of purchasing. Corky later owned and operated Shenango Home Equity, with his nephews, Tony and Gene Bianco. He was well respected by his employers and enjoyed the relationships he was able to have with his coworkers throughout his life.

Corky was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

An avid golfer, he enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He always looked forward to spending time with the family, especially on trips to amusement parks to ride roller coasters or simply visiting the family cottage on Pymatuning Lake.

A dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, his family was the joy of his life, especially his granddaughters.

Corky will be remembered for his endearing personality and wonderful sense of humor.

His wife of 49 years, Diana “Deenie” (Chiccarino) Costar, whom he married November 17, 1973, survives at home in Hermitage.

Corky is also survived by a daughter, Tamra Costar, Hermitage; three granddaughters, twins, Iris and Kyra Costar and Sabella Costar; three sisters-in-law, Judy Bianco, Sharon, Linda Metts (Thomas), Boardman, Ohio, and Terri Lengyel (Fran), Hermitage. He also had a very special bond with his many nieces and nephews who survive him as well.

In addition to his parents, Corky was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gene Bianco, Sr.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with the Very Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Internment: St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.