John Charles Meyers, Jr., Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Meyers, Jr., 72, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Addison Healthcare Center, Masury.

Mr. Meyers was born November 26, 1947, in Sharon, a son of the late John and Agnes (Matusick) Meyers.

He was a 1965 graduate of Farrell High School.

John was a compassionate person and spent several years caring for his mother. No matter what life difficulties he had John was always friendly, laughing and joking with the staff at Addison Healthcare.

He loved going for walks and would sometimes walk for several miles. John was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and country music, especially Reba McEntire.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Nancy Meyers of Masury and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Taylor and a brother, Michael Meyers.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

Calling hour will be 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Monday, January 13, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, in the funeral home following visitation, with Rev. Bob Andrews, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

