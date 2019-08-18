John Charles Kustelega, West Middlesex, PA – Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Kustelega, 55, of West Middlesex, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, following a brave fight with cancer.

John was born July 20, 1964, in Sharon, a son of Rose Marie (Gabriel) and the late Dragutin Charles Kustelega.

John was a lifelong member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

He was a sweet and loving man who had a smile and kind word for everyone. In his youth, he participated in Special Olympics, excelling in swimming, for which he won many medals.

John had a passion for music and loved Elvis Presley.

He enjoyed working at MCAR facilities, in particular the workshop, carwash and pallet making areas. He also was employed at the Middlesex Diner for many years with his good friend Dorothy, whom he liked very much.

John also loved animals, especially his dog, Tinkerbelle and his sister’s dog, Lily.

He is survived by his mother, Rose Marie Kustelega, of West Middlesex; two sisters, Nancy Schell and her husband, Leon, of Masury, Ohio and Jennifer Kustelega and her fiancé, John Layo, of West Middlesex; a brother, Rick Kustelega, of Howland, Ohio; nieces, Erika Hamilla and her husband, Steve and Amanda Kustelega; great-nieces, Kristina, Serena and Lillian; nephews, R.J. and Carmen Kustelega and great-nephews, Andrew and Dustin.

The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, aides and everyone who took exceptional care of John and his mother, at West Penn Hospital.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21 in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159, with Rev. Glenn Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.