John C. Long, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Long, 65, of Sharon passed away peacefully with his wife and family by his side Wednesday evening, January 29, 2019, in his residence, following a courageous battle with ALS.

Mr. Long was born February 16, 1954, in Sharon, a son of the late George and Assunta (Cavicchia) Long. A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1972.

For 30 years, John was employed by Sharon Tube Company, and worked as a machine operator at both the Sharon and Wheatland locations until retiring in 2015. He previously worked for National Casting, also in Sharon.

John was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon and also regularly attended St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

He volunteered for the St. Joseph Food Pantry and following retirement, worked the election polls, both at St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

He enjoyed woodworking and always looked forward to planting a large vegetable garden every year.

A devoted husband and father, he especially loved being a grandfather and attending all of his grandchildren’s sporting events.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, the former Debra Jean Prample, whom he married October 24, 1975; a daughter, Patty (Justin) Mendillo, Sharpsville; a son, John (Carey Bacon) Long, II; Sharon; a brother, George (Anita) Long, Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania and a brother-in-law, Dennis (Ana Rose) Prample, Hermitage; five grandchildren, Andrew, Dylan and Zachary Long, and Jackson and Julia Mendillo and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Budetich.

The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice, Butler, Pennsylvania, for their exceptional care and kindness.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

