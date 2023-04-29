NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Bobosky, 83, of New Castle, passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side Friday afternoon, April 28, 2023, in Quality of Life Services.

Mr. Bobosky was born April 15, 1940, in New Castle, a son of the late John and Anna (Herbick) Bobosky.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from New Castle High School in 1958.

For more than 20 years, John proudly worked for the Miller family at their various Dunkin’ locations throughout New Castle.

John was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, St. Mary’s Church.

A simple man, he dedicated his life to caring for his family and found great joy in being a “G-pa” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John is survived by a daughter, Jackie (Gary) Sunderland of New Castle; a sister, Patricia Wadlinger of New Castle; a brother, Charles “Chuck” (Joyce) Bobosky of Boardman, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brandie Price, Melissa Price, Evan LaFrance and Erin LaFrance and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Price; a brother, Robert Bobosky and a sister, Dorothy Bobosky.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Holy Spirit Parish, St. Vitus Site, 910 S Mercer Street, New Castle.

Interment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.