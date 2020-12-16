John B. Leali, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Leali, 89, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in his home.

Obituary information is not complete.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in First Assembly of God, 1455 N Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the church, on Saturday, December 19, 2020, with Rev. Chris Massey and Rev. Kenneth Martin, co-officiating.

To view a livestream of the service, visit the church website at www.1agonline.com

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shriners Hospital For Children-Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

