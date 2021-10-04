John Amil Dancu, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Amil Dancu, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley.

Mr. Dancu was born December 28, 1929 in Wheatland, a son of the late John and Mary (Pacora) Dancu.

He was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School, where he was a standout baseball player. He was honored to play in the WPIAL Championships at the former Forbes Field. Later, he attended New Castle School of Trades.

John was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation and retired in 1984 as a senior welder, from the former General American Transportation Corporation (GATX), Masury, Ohio.

John always enjoyed fixing or building things and was very creative with his hands. He used his talents to make handicap ramps for several people throughout the Shenango Valley. He also spent many years fishing and hunting with friends and family in Tionesta, Pennsylvania.

John is survived by his wife of 72 years, the former Sally Christman, whom he married January 15, 1949; a son, John Paul (Nikki) Dancu; four daughters, Michele (Danny) Braham, Bonnie (Patrick) O’Mahony, Susan (James, deceased) Wiesen and Janet (Lon) Voisey; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Ted (Patricia) Dancu, George (Nancy) Dancu and Dr. Dan (Rose) Dancu and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and son-in-law, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Rosella Stright and Violet Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Family Hospice Northwest, 3124 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA; or to Charleston United Methodist Church, 1156 Greenfield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

