John Adam Klein, Hermitage, PA



HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Adam Klein, 87 of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 12, 2021, following a recent illness, with his loving family by his side.

John was born October 5, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late Adam and Anna (Bastian) Klein.

A lifelong resident of Sharon and Hermitage, John was a 1953 graduate of Sharon High School.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and honorably served from 1953-56 and was a Korean War veteran in the 839th Engineering and Aviation Battalion, attaining the rank of Staff Sargent. He also served in the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1957-60.

John was employed by General American while also attending university full time. He earned a bachelor of science degree in Industrial Purchasing & Merchandising from Youngstown State University, as well as a bachelor of science degree in Education from Slippery Rock University. He had also enrolled in master’s programs at Westminster College and University of Pittsburgh in International Studies and Economics.

John taught geography, driver’s education and earth and space science at New Brighton School District from 1964-67. He then began teaching at Farrell Area Schools where he remained until his retirement in 1993. While at Farrell, he was the timekeeper for all home football and basketball games. John also worked at Sears as a paint consultant.

As a youth, he was a member of the Sea Scouts and his troop mapped out the Pymatuning Lake for the State of Pennsylvania.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and family always came first. He was particularly fond of traveling and took many cruises and driving trips with his family. An athlete and sports fan, John was an umpire for Little League and American Legion Baseball and was an avid bowler in the Saturday Night Friendship and The Alley Rat’s leagues. He also enjoyed reading and gardening.

He was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage, serving as an usher, on the property committee and in the men’s group. He also was a member of PSEA and The American Legion, Post #299, Sharon.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Baran, whom he married on June 3, 1961; a son, Robert Klein, of Boca Raton, Florida; a daughter, Renee Klein and her husband John Hovenkamp, of Pfafftown, NC; two grandchildren, Jacob and Lauren Klein, of Boca Raton, Florida.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by seven sisters and three brothers, Elizabeth Battyanyi, Anna Snider, Sophie Owens, Dorothy Davis, Louise Burns, Eleanor McGill, Joan Klein, infant Karl, Edward, and James Klein.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 in the funeral home, with Rev. Gary Nelson, officiating.

Interment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hermitage.