GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Hebel, Jr., 87, formerly of Elizabeth, Pennsylvani, passed away Sunday morning, December 13, 2020, in The Grove at Greenville.

Mr. Hebel was born November 10, 1933, in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania (Allegheny County), a son of the late John A. Hebel, Sr. and Sara (Caulaett) Hebel.

John was employed by U.S. Steel, Pittsburgh, where he worked as a steel plant electrician for many years.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Era.

John enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially while hunting or fishing.

Surviving are two sons, Edward Hebel of Webster, Pennsylvania and Douglas (Kathy) Hebel of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Michelle Hebel and Douglas Hebel, Jr. and two sisters, JoAnn Ashton and Sara Hebel-Halt, both Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Hebel.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



