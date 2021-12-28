HADLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John A. DeMico, 67, of Hadley, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday morning, December 27, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

John was born October 22, 1954, in Sharon, a son of the late Louis and Shirley P (Scott) DeMico.

He attended Sharon and West Middlesex schools.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army.

He was employed as a truck driver by Clayton-Marcus Furniture Mfr., Hickory, NC. Later, he worked at the former Greenville (Pennsylvania) Steel Car and the Railroad Scrap Co., Masury, Ohio.

John was a member of the Sheakleyville Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by two brothers, Robert A. DeMico, Mississippi and Frank C. DeMico, North Carolina.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation, at www.wish.org

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, December 31, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, officiating.

Interment: Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.