NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Abraham, 80, of New Castle, passed away on December 19, 2021, in Quality Life Services, New Castle.

Mr. Abraham was born March 2, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Charles and Sarifa (Khoury) Abraham.

John was a member of the Catholic Church.

He enjoyed playing cards, especially Spades and Pinochle, watching both religious and action movies and spending time with his family.

John married his wife Patricia Caprose in 1983, she died in 1997.

He is survived by his son Joey Abraham, of New Castle; a daughter Jane and her husband Greg Gibbons, of New Castle; a brother, Joe Abraham and his wife Susan, of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Annie and her husband David Antognoli and Theresa and her husband Augustine Smarrelli, both of New Castle; four grandchildren, Aidan, Ava, Mia and Gemma and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by a grandson, Remy; two brothers, Jimmie and Charles “Babe” Abraham Jr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2021 in Church of God Genesis, 303 N. Cedar St. New Castle, at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.