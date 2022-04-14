HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Much like a motorcycle ride on a perfect day, the life of Joe Rosa, 53 of Hermitage, has been cut far too short. Although a ride that we wish hasn’t ended, there’s comfort in knowing Joe’s spirit will live on. He died on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Joe was born on August 11, 1968. He grew up in Sharpsville, where he fostered some of his closest lifelong friendships — most often found wherever there was fun. Well known for his inviting personality and his love for entertaining, Joe lit up a room with his blue eyes and infectious laugh.

After high school, Joe entered the workforce. Knowing he had so much more to give, Joe followed his passions, all of which contributed to a fruitful career and a love for his industry. He studied at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA), West Mifflin, before joining the Air Force in January 1996. Joe earned the rank of a senior airman (SrA) and served in the Maintenance Squadron on the Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

After the Air Force, Joe worked as an airplane mechanic for U.S. Airways in Pittsburgh. He spent four years working for U.S. Airways, until he started his position as a robotics engineer for Omnicell, Cranberry, in 2003. Joe had a natural knack for his craft and his attention to detail was a major asset in his career.

Joe’s passionate personality didn’t stop at the workplace. In fact, his lively spirit was present in every project he took on. His creativity shone while renovating his home from the studs to create a one-of-a-kind house, full of Joe’s special charm. His prized possessions included his first bike, a Honda Chopper, which he refurbished to add his own personality to it, as well as his Evel Knievel Chopper.

Whether at his happy place — the poker table during his favorite poker night or while riding his beloved motorcycles, Joe attracted positivity. He was known for hosting parties that were full of fun. There was never a dull moment when Joe was in his element — opening his home to his friends and loved ones to enjoy. Always with a camera in his hand, Joe became known as the cameraman, but the best part was watching them the next morning! His off-the-cuff commentary and chuckles left everyone in stitches.

Joe’s life was full of people whom he loved and who loved him in return. Joe had an unbreakable bond with his best friend, his Doberman, Jake. He and his life partner, Joana Mariotti, most enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with their energetic bunch of fun-loving friends who never miss out on an opportunity to make lasting memories. The love Joe and Joana shared was immeasurable and Joana’s unending love for Joe will remain until they meet again.

Incredibly humble, Joe never wanted recognition for the good deeds he did for those he loved. Always there to lend a hand to a friend in need, everyone knew they could count on Joe and his expertise. He was also an avid supporter of St. Jude Children’s Hospital and donated annually. He will always be remembered for his giving heart.

Surviving is his life partner, Joana (Magnu) Mariotti, Hermitage and her sons, Joe and Adam Mariotti, who were his family; parents, Joe and Kathy Rosa; sister, April Rosa and niece and nephew, Jasmine and Jordan Rosa, all of Sharpsville.

Joe is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as a number of amazing friends, especially two special people in his life, Jim Auchter and Rob Lawrence.

Preceding in death are Joe’s grandparents, Lewis and Theresa Rosa and Thomas and Frances Weldon.

There will be a private gathering of loving friends and family to celebrate the life of Joe at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joe Rosa to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

