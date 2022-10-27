NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jodi L. Scocchera, 64, of New Castle, passed away with family at her side Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, following a courageous battle with a debilitating illness.

Jodi was born September 14, 1958, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Dallas P. and Nancy L. (Logan) Hartman.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1976 graduate of New Castle High School.

For nearly 30 years, Jodi worked as an Administrative Assistant at Bruce & Merrilees in New Castle.

She was a longtime advocate for the Relay for Life of Lawrence Co. and participated in the event for more than 20 years.

In addition to spending time with her beloved dog, Riley, Jodi always looked forward to visiting her sons and grandson and vacationing on the beach with family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, Jason Scocchera (Stephanie), of Wellington, Florida, and Eric Scocchera, of Wethersfield, Connecticut; a brother, Dallas W. Hartman (Kris), of New Wilmington; a grandson, Sawyer Scocchera; her step-mother, Linda Hartman, of New Castle; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be open to the public from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

In keeping with her wishes, the funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

