Joanne Wojnar, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Joanne Wojnar passed into the next world to be with her God, husband, Lou Wojnar, and daughter, Laurie Wojnar Mozelewski, who preceded her in death in 2000.



In her final hours, she was attended to by her devoted daughter, Carole Wojnar Peter.



Sadly, Joanne’s other daughter, Susan Wojnar; grandsons, Skylar Slavik (Kathy Kuehls) and Tristan Peter and sons-in-law, Joe Peter (Carole Wojnar Peter) and Michael Mozelewski (Heidi Mozelewski), were unable to be at her side due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic. They were with her in spirit.



Joanne was born to Frank and Katherine (Moskal) Chrobak on September 10, 1935, in New Castle.



She grew up working on her parents’ farm, Shady Lane Dairy.



After graduating from Shenango High School in 1952, Joanne worked at Bell Telephone before meeting and marrying her husband, Louis Wojnar.



After raising her three daughters, she returned to work as a teacher’s aide at Pennsylvania Intermediate Unit IV and Union Area Schools.

Family and friends knew her to be a strong, hardworking and compassionate woman, who loved to bake, sew, travel, take walks with her cats, visit her Barker Avenue neighbors and spend time with her children. There was nothing Joanne would not do for family and friends.



Joanne moved to Minnesota in 2017 to be near her daughter, Carole. She received superb care from Trails of Orono Assisted Living for three years.



Along with her husband and daughter, Joanne was preceded in death by brothers, John (Shirley), Carl (Dorothy) and Ray (Betty) Chrobak; sister, Margie Chrobak Izenas (Stanley); friend and cousin, Mary Ann Klenotic.



Along with aforementioned children, grandchildren and sons-in-laws, she is survived by her brother, Victor Chrobak (Margaret); her nieces and nephews, and her favorite cat, Lars.



Joanne loved day trips to Presque Isle in Erie. She started vacationing to Presque Isle when dating her husband, Lou, and continued traveling there throughout the rest of her life.



Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the McGonigle Funeral Home, 111 West Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16101.



A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish. St. Mary’s Church, 124 North Beaver Street, New Castle, PA 16101.



Interment will be in SS. Phillip and James Cemetery.



A luncheon will follow at noon at Edward’s Restaurant, 909 Wilmington Ave.



A commemorative stone has been placed at a Presque Isle Beach to mark the many, many happy hours spent there with family.



Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joanne to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy at https://waterlandlife.org/donate/more-ways-to-give/tribute-giving or to Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, 800 Waterfront Drive, Floor 2; Pittsburgh, PA 15222.