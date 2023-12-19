HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Michaelene Giardina, 89 of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home.

Mrs. Giardina was born on May 8, 1934, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Necaster) Mastrian.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1952 graduate of Farrell High School.

Joanne was the manager of the Shenango Valley Teacher’s Credit Union and Postal Credit Union, which merged and became the Shenango Valley Credit Union.

A devout Catholic, Joanne was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

For several years, she made baptismal garments and following her retirement, worked as the librarian at the former Fatima School. She took pride in giving back to her community, she enjoyed reading to children at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, Sharon and recently was the recipient of the “50 Years of Service” award for volunteering for the City of Hermitage, Parks and Recreation. Joanne also found joy in arts and crafts, especially sewing and crocheting. Throughout the years, she made countless caps for people receiving cancer treatments.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Salvatore Giardina, whom she married on April 14, 1956; four children, Patrick Giardina of West Middlesex, Timothy (Maggie) Giardina of Pickerington, Ohio, Michael (Cheryl) Giardina of Wampum, Pennsylvania and Raymond “Chip” (Anita) Giardina of Pickerington; nine grandchildren, Tony (Erica) Giardina, Franco (Lyndsey) Giardina, Autumn and Rachel Giardina, Megan (Dominic) Iori, Travis Giardina, Caroline (Gio) Scisci, Tiffany (Garrett) Stell and Nick Giardina and four great-grandchildren, CeCe Giardina, Gianna Iori, Lino Scisci and Gianni Giardina.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by a sister, Genevieve Wiesen.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 26 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, where a Mass of Christian burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Frank DiCristini, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.