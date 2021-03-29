Joanne Louise Pagan, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Louise Pagan, 86, of Sharpsville passed away Friday evening, March 26, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mrs. Pagan was born May 31, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lacy and Virginia (Regula) Sarver and later graduated from South High School, also Youngstown, in 1952.

Primarily a homemaker, Joanne was employed in the food service department at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio prior to the birth of her children.

Joanne was of the Protestant faith.

Gifted with exceptional artistic talents, she enjoyed crafting, crocheting, painting and wood burning. Joanne also made homemade stationary for personalized greeting cards, which she mailed to family and friends to celebrate accomplishments and special occasions. She cherished her children and grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband, Cletus A. Pagan of Youngstown, Ohio; three daughters, Kathy Wilster of Brookfield, Michele (Kevin) Somlitz of Hubbard, Ohio and Marsha (Jerry) Bolvin of Hillsville, Pennsylvania; two sons, Michael (Diane) Pagan of Sharon and David Pagan of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Judy French of North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Dana Malone, Holly Mayberry, Elliot Wilster, Sean Wilster, Scott Wilster, Samantha Kale, Amber Morris, Matthew Stiles and Felicia Bowman and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joanne was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Myers; two daughters, Patti McCahan and Tina Pagan and a grandson, Eric Pagan.

All funeral services will be held privately.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.