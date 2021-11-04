JoAnne K. McFarland, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne K. McFarland, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, November 2, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. McFarland was born in Sharon a daughter of the late Louis and Kathryn (Osvath) Offie. A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Sharon High School and attended Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus.

For many years, JoAnne worked in the Radiology Dept. of the Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital, Farrell, retiring in 1997.

JoAnne enjoyed trips to the casino and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Her husband, William G. McFarland, Jr. preceded her in death June 29, 2011. Her first husband, Harold Reid, Jr., preceded her in death in 2004.

JoAnne is survived by five children, Harold Reid, III (Linda), Oakdale, Pennsylvania; Deborah Heiman (Ronald), Hermitage; Susan Lengyel (Tim), Mercer, Pennsylvania; Cheryl McFarland (Eric Emerich), Hermitage and David McFarland, also Hermitage. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Steven Worona, Jill Fulmer and Rachel Reid and a great-grandson, Matthew Fulmer.

In addition to her parents and husbands, JoAnne was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis and James Offie.

Memorial contributions may be directed towards St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

In keeping with her wishes, all services will be held privately. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.