Joanne J. Marcucci, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne J. Marcucci, 86, of West Middlesex, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh due to a medical complication.

Mrs. Marcucci was born June 24, 1934 in Farrell, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Crago) Viselli.

She was a 1952 graduate of Farrell High School and attended business school.

She was employed by Black, Bashor and Porsch Accounting and Medal Distributing, both in Sharon. She retired from UPMC Horizon billing department, Greenville. Following retirement, Joanne worked in the lobby and gift shop of UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley.

Joanne was a lifelong member of First Assembly of God, Hermitage, where she taught Sunday school, worked with the Youth Group, and served as the president of the Dorcas Society. She also housed several Missionary families.

In addition to working full time, she was an amazing homemaker. She took great pride in caring for her family, canning, cooking and made the best spaghetti sauce and wedding soup. Everyone was welcome at Grandma Cucci’s and looked forward to macaroni every Sunday afternoon. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the birds in her backyard.

Her husband, John Marcucci, whom she married December 18, 1954, passed away April 2, 2020.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda (Ed) Nych, Judy (Phil) Ames, and Lori (Jim) Davis, all of West Middlesex; two sons, Bob (Becky) Marcucci, of Sykesville, MD, and Jerry (Lisa) Marcucci, of West Middlesex; eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three brothers, William (Ruth) Viselli, of New Wilmington, Angelo Viselli, of Clarion, Pa, and Peter “Pete” (Diane) Viselli, of Salisbury, NC; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Viselli, of New Jersey and a very special niece, Diane (Paul) Richards.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joanne was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph “Bugs” (Palma) Viselli, Al (Nancy) Viselli, Anthony “Tony” Viselli, and Leonard (Josephine) Viselli.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. until noon on Monday, December 14, 2020 at First Assembly of God, Hermitage. Funeral service will begin at noon with Rev. Chris Massey and Rev. Kenneth Martin, co-officiating. To view a livestream of the service, visit the church website at www.1agonline.com

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to First Assembly of God, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Interment: Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Joanne J. Marcucci, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.