NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Taylor Sickels, 87, of New Castle passed away Monday morning, March 28, 2022, in The Haven Convalescent Home, New Castle.

Mrs. Sickels was born March 24, 1935, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Henry and Elsie (Body) Taylor.

JoAnn retired from Mohawk School District, where she had worked as a cafeteria worker for more than 22 years.

JoAnn was a member of First Assembly of God Church, New Castle.

She enjoyed sitting on her porch watching the deer.

Her former husband of 26 years, Robert Sickels, preceded her in death.

JoAnn is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Carlo (Kerry) of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and Donna Bickel (Gary), Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania; a son-in-law, Mike Dean; four grandchildren, Melissa Dean, Mikey Dean, Hillary Lewis (Jeff) and Justin Carlo; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Aubrey Lewis and a sister, Ruth Ferrell of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Dean; sister, Erma Kenst and brother, Edward Taylor.

A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in First Assembly of God Church, New Castle with Pastor Steve DeSantis, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Assembly of God Church, 2021 Pulaski Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.