Joann M. Jofrey, Wheatland, PA

WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joann M. Jofery, 66, of Wheatland, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, December 22, 2019, in Select Specialty Hospital, Boardman, Ohio, following a lengthy, valiant battle against leukemia.

Ms. Jofery was born March 5, 1953, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph R. Jofery, Sr. and Ann P. (Walsh) Jofery.

She graduated from Kennedy Christian High School in Hermitage, where she later served as president and board member of the school’s alumni association and was the 1989 winner of the prestigious Pellrite Award. Joann graduated from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she earned Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice in 1974.

Over the next 16 years, Joann served as a caseworker for Children and Youth Services of Erie, Pennsylvania, for three years and in the same capacity for Children and Youth Services of Mercer Co for the next 13 years. It was during this time, she also completed a Master’s in Counseling at Westminster College, New Wilmington, in 1979.

Joann then enrolled in Akron University’s School of Law, completing her Juris Doctorate with Honors in 1989, while also serving on the school’s Law Review staff. She was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar and California State and Federal courts and served as an adjunct professor at the Akron School of Law, teaching law courses for the School of Social Work.

As an Attorney, Joann worked with partner, Ruthanne Beighley, from 1989 – 1995 and then continued to run her own practice until retiring in 2016. She served as the former secretary of the Mercer Co. Bar Association, as the former Delegate at Large, PA Bar Association and Women in the Profession Governance Committee. Joann was appointed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to Task Force on Racial and Gender Fairness and was also appointed by PA Bar Association President, Clifford B. Haynes, to the Constitutional Review Commission.

A deeply religious woman, Joann was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she was a former member of parish council and served as a lector, Eucharistic minister and small groups facilitator for many years. She co-founded the Thomas Merton study group at St. Joseph Church, Sharon and was an associate of the Sisters of the Humanity of Mary. She journeyed on many spiritual retreats to The Abbey of Gethsemani, a monastery in Trappist, Kentucky.

Joann was a member of Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Local 688 and Pennsylvania Social Services Union (PSSU) where she served as Union Steward and Chief Contract Negotiator.

Always gracious with her time, Joann was very active in the Shenango Valley community and served on a host of boards and panels throughout her life. Several notable board memberships include, Primary Health Service, Sharon; Steering Committee and Founding Member Tushim Manor, Mercer and Prince of Peace Center, Farrell.

She is survived by two sisters, Karen M. Jofery, Hermitage and Linda M. Jofery, San Fernando, California; two brothers, Joseph R. “Bob” (Diane) Jofery, Jr., Hermitage and Christopher M. (Nancy) Jofery, Coral Springs, Florida and beloved nieces, Elizabeth A., Vicotria L., Rebecca A. and Rachel E. Jofery.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Abbey of Gethsemani, 3642 Monks Rd., Trappist, KY, 40051; or the Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday, January 4, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2323 Highland Rd., Hermitage.

Memorial Mass will be at noon Saturday, in the Church, with Rev. James Kennelley and Rev. David Foradori, concelebrating.

Entombment will be at St. Rose Columbarium.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.