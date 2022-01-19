NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Seltzer, 54 of New Castle, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes early Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022, in her residence.

Ms. Seltzer was born February 11, 1967, in New Castle, a daughter of Robert B. and Shirley A. (Gibson) Seltzer.

She graduated from New Castle High School in 1985 and completed her associates degree through ITT Tech, Youngstown, Ohio.

Joan has worked as paralegal for various law firms in Western Pennsylvania and for a short time, also worked in the same capacity in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

An avid reader, she also enjoyed crafting, especially painting with friends, making jewelry and creating custom Christmas cards.

Joan is survived by her mother, Shirley Seltzer and a sister, Bobbi Jo Houk (Jim), all of New Castle; a brother, Jim Seltzer (Terri), Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania; a niece, Mary Taylor (Jake Hilliker) and a nephew, Ryan Houk.

Joan was preceded in death by her father, Robert B. Seltzer.

Calling hours and funeral service will be held privately.

Interment will be in Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

