Joan M. Haines, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joan M. Haines, 83, formerly of Sharon, passed away Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, in the Grove at Greenville.

Mrs. Haines was born February 9, 1937, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Nathalia (Kahl) Knapp.

She attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School, Sharon and Sharon High School. Later, she studied at the former Shenango Valley Business Institute of Pennsylvania.

For many years she was employed as a housekeeper for local senior housing developments.

Joan had a strong Christian faith. She taught Sunday school and always took advantage of an opportunity to be an advocate of Jesus Christ.

She loved being outdoors, whether it was going to the park, fishing or camping. Joan was a fan of Elvis Presley, professional wrestling and the television show “American Idol.” She was always happy, especially when she was with her family and friends. In her later years, Joan enjoyed playing bingo at the nursing home.

Her husband, Kenneth H. Haines, passed away May 5, 2007.

She is survived by two daughters, April Lynn Baker and her husband, Jim, of Florida and Renee Michelle Koziol of Sharon; a son, John Patrick Haines and his wife, June, of Sharon; a sister, Lori Henning of Hermitage; a brother, Gilbert Knapp of Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by a son, William Coxson and two brothers, Jack and Bobby Knapp.

Calling hours will be Noon – 2:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Friday, June 12 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12, in the funeral home, with Rev. Kent Bell, pastor of Bethel Life Worship Center, Greenville.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 10, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.