HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joan K. Black, 95, of Hermitage passed away early Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home.

Mrs. Black was born July 3, 1926, in Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania a daughter of the late Philip and Wilda (Milliron) Keener.

Raised in East Brady, P ennsylvania, she graduated from East Brady High School in 1944.

Following graduation, Joan moved to Sharon, P ennsylvania and worked at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corp., where she met her husband, Delmar.

The two married on September 11, 1949 and Mr. Black preceded her in death on January 17, 1970.

Joan was a founding member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Later in life, Joan worked as a clerk at JCPenney, retiring in 1996.

An excellent seamstress, Joan sewed many of her own clothes. She also enjoyed crafting.

She is survived by three daughters, Vicki Knapil (Louis), Bethel Park, P ennsylvania, Lynne Frieg, Massillon, Ohio and Amy Kilbert, New Castle; a son, Edward Black (Cynthia), Hermitage; ten grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Jesse and John Keener; two sisters, Jane Summers and Josephine Trexler; and a son-in-law, John Frieg.

In keeping with her wishes, funeral services will be held privately.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.