NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Elizabeth (Andorfer) Daugherty, 92, a longtime resident of Shenango Twp. in New Castle, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Thursday morning, October 12, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Independence, KY.

Mrs. Daugherty was born August 9, 1931, in Sabraton, W.V., a daughter of the late Joseph Edward and Beulah Matilda (Schenck) Andorfer.

A homemaker, Joan devoted her life to caring for her family and their home.

Joan was of the Methodist Faith and served as the praise and worship music leader at Ross Community United Methodist Church until 2013. She had a passion for Country Music her entire life. Joan was an avid guitar player and a talented musician with her own Country and Western band, TJ and Country Sage.

Joan loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and two dogs.

Her husband of nearly 45 years, Thomas Louis Daugherty, whom she married June 8, 1951, preceded her in death on May 11, 1996.

Joan is survived by a son, Thomas Daugherty (Maureen), of New Castle; two daughters, Terri Gray, of Akron, OH, and Tammi Bennett (Todd), of Independence, KY; five grandchildren, Carleen Daugherty, Michael Daugherty, Darnell Gray, Zachary Bennett, and Ashley Bennett (fiancé, Ian Conley); and two great-grandchildren, Taliyah and Syncier Gray.

In addition to her husband and parents, Joan was preceded in death by a son, Bryant M. Daugherty; two brothers, Cortland S. Andorfer and Caleb “Max” Andorfer; and a son-in-law, Anthony Gray.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice of Edgewood Kentucky, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (10-18-23) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 6 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Karl Moore, Keys to the Kingdom Church, officiating.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

