Joan E. Abbott, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joan E. Abbott, 66, of Sharpsville passed away Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, following a courageous two-year battle with cancer.

Mrs. Abbott was born June 19, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Granville and Betty (Skuse) Parsons.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Farrell High School in 1972.

Joan married her husband of 42 years, Fred Abbott, March 27, 1976, and he preceded her in death October 31, 2018.

In 2018, Joan retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where she had worked as a mail carrier for 35 years. She previously worked as a teller at the former McDowell Bank in Sharon.

Joan enjoyed taking trips to the casino with her husband, Fred.

She is survived by two sons, Matthew Abbott and his wife, Carolynn, Evans City, Pennsylvania; and Michael Abbott and his fiancé, Ashley Marriott, of Clark; two sisters, Cheryl Pryts and her husband, Tom, Hermitage; and Patty Fletcher, Niles, Ohio and three grandchildren, Everleigh, Max and Kate Abbott.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Interment: St. Mary’s Columbarium, St. Mary Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.

