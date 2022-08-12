NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jo Ann Van Eman, 89, of New Castle passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday morning, August 11, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Mrs. Van Eman was born December 4, 1932, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Floyd and Margarite (Flanagan) Cameron. A lifelong area resident, she attended Shenango High School.

A homemaker, Jo Ann dedicated her life to caring for her husband, their children and the home.

Later in life, she was employed by New Castle YDC, working as a dietary technician for ten years.

A devout Catholic, Jo Ann was a member of Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church. She actively volunteered at church functions, participated in the Ladies Guild for many years and volunteered in the cafeteria of the former St. Mary’s Parochial Grade School.

An exceptional cook, Jo Ann also had a talent for sewing, knitting and crafting. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family, especially while camping on family vacations or sharing large meals during the holidays.

Her husband of 49 years, Kenneth D. Van Eman, whom she married November 21, 1953, preceded her in death July 30, 2003.

Jo Ann is survived by five children, Charles “Chuck” Van Eman (Mary Lynn) of New Castle, Maureen Vandevort (Dale) of Harmony, Pennsylvania, Darlene “Winkie” Palladino (Keith) of New Wilmington, Thomas Van Eman (Suzanne) of New Castle and JoAnn Norco (John) of New Castle; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Jo Ann was preceded in death by an infant son, Jerry Van Eman; a daughter, Susan Flynn; a granddaughter, Alyssa Van Eman; a brother, Jack Cameron and her aunt, May Flynn, who helped raise her after the passing of her mother.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 15 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.