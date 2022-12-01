SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jillian R. Miller, of Sharon, passed away Saturday morning, November 26, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Miller was born March 16, 1982, in Franklin, a daughter of Richard W. McDonald and Stephanie D. (Hawke) McDonald.

She graduated from Sharon High School, received a bachelor’s degree from Penn State Shenango and later received her master’s degree from Walden University.

She was employed by Parkside Psychological Associates as a LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor.)

Jill enjoyed reading, playing cards and board games. She was an animal lover, especially of cats & dogs. Jillian was a strong advocate for autism inspired by her son Ethan. She was extremely proud of her job and got great satisfaction working with her clients. Most of all, she loved her children and cherished spending time with them.

Jillian is survived by her parents; a daughter, Emma Lynn Miller, a son Ethan James Miller; two brothers Richard, her twin and Michael McDonald, both of Sharon; a fiance’, Kevin Johnston, Sharon; a previous husband, Matt Miller, Sharon; three aunts, Debbie Seelbaugh,(David), Darlene Suttle (Roger) both of Franklin and Kim Newton, Monessen, Pennsylvania; an uncle, Tom McDonald, Seneca, Pennsylvania; and four cousins, Brooke Grossman, Autumn Lipinski, Asa and Alec Seelbaugh all of Franklin; and best friends, Candi Landfried-Shearer (Kelsey Shearer), Hadley, Stefanie Blair (Geno), Jeanie Torr (PJ), and Rachael Elavsky all of Sharon.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Margaret McDonald; and her maternal grandmother, Emma Burnie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family at First National Bank, 3320 E. State St., Hermitage, PA 16148 attn. Candi Landfried-Shearer and Matt Miller.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday, December 5, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home And Crematory, Inc. 1090 E. State St. Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., with Pastor Kent Bell of Bethel Life, Greenville, officiating.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.