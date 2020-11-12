Jesse C. Horton, II, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jesse C. Horton, II, 57, of New Castle passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 10, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness.

Mr. Horton was born November 4, 1963, in New Castle, a son of Jesse C. and Frances J. (Cole) Horton.

A 1981 graduate of Neshannock High School, he enrolled in real estate courses at Penn State, Shenango Valley Campus, and earned his real estate license at the age of 18.

For more than 30 years, Jesse has worked alongside his father at J.C. Horton Realty, New Castle, where he was an associate broker.

A man of deep faith, Jesse was a member of Chapel Jubilee on Highland Ave., New Castle, where he also preached on Sunday evenings.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, daughters and granddaughters.

His best friend, high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 35 years, the former Alva L. Kordish, whom he married March 9, 1985, survives at home in Neshannock Township.

Also surviving are his two daughters, Amanda (Joe) Van Wagner, of Imperial, Pennsylvania and Grace Horton, of New Castle; his parents, Jesse and Frances Horton and a sister, Holly (Philip) Williamson, all of New Castle and two granddaughters, Juliana and Aria Van Wagner.

In keeping with his wishes, all services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Jesse C. Horton II, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.