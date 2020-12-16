HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry Lee Hassell, 78, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020, in Nugent Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hermitage.

Mr. Hassell was born May 21, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Lewis S. and Myltreda (Ague) Hassel.

He was a 1960 graduate of Hickory High School.

Following high school, he promptly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, which forever changed the spelling of his last name after the military misspelled it by adding an extra letter “L” to the end. While in the military, he was stationed in Maine and Puerto Rico and honorably served his country during the Vietnam War.

He worked his entire career as a tool and die maker at the former Packard Electric Company, Warren, Ohio.

Jerry was of the Catholic faith and a member of the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon.

He was an avid motorcycle and auto enthusiast. During his lifetime, he had the pleasure of owning two Harley Davidson motorcycles and several General Motors sports cars. He loved riding his Harley and went on many road trips with friends from the old Dr. Jerry’s shop and the former Sharon Performance Cycle.

He is survived by two sons, Alan Hassell and his wife, Deborah Judway, of Springfield, Massachusetts and David Hassell of Portland, Maine; three married grandchildren, Venessa (Hassell) Morris and her husband, Joshua, Jessica (Hassell) Jessen and her husband, Trenton, both families of Pineville, Missouri and Dylan Hassell and his wife, Becca, of Middletown, Connecticut; a sister-in-law, Barbara Hassel; a niece, Heidi (Hassel) Stone and her husband, Doug, all of Hermitage and a nephew, Jerry A. Hassel of California. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Alan Hassel and a niece, Mrs. Holly Hassel Cremonese.

In keeping with Jerry’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

